Help Center | Knowledge Base

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Knowledge Base
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Getting Started
Account setup, sign-in, and the basics every GiveSendGo user needs.
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Giving on GiveSendGo
How to make donations and manage your giving on GiveSendGo.
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Starting a Fundraiser
Guidance for creating and preparing your GiveSendGo fundraiser before it goes live, including account setup, goals, and fees.
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Managing Your Fundraiser
Tools and information for updating and running your GiveSendGo fundraiser after launch.
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Transfers and Funds
Information about accessing and managing the funds you’ve raised on GiveSendGo.
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Trust and Safety
Information about your account, privacy, and how GiveSendGo keeps giving and fundraisers secure.