Help Center | Knowledge Base

Knowledge Base

Getting Started Account setup, sign-in, and the basics every GiveSendGo user needs.

Giving on GiveSendGo How to make donations and manage your giving on GiveSendGo.

Starting a Fundraiser Guidance for creating and preparing your GiveSendGo fundraiser before it goes live, including account setup, goals, and fees.

Managing Your Fundraiser Tools and information for updating and running your GiveSendGo fundraiser after launch.

Transfers and Funds Information about accessing and managing the funds you’ve raised on GiveSendGo.